30 cars vandalised in second tyre-slashing spree

About 30 cars were targeted in a second spate of tyre-slashing which has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Police say the tyres of the vehicles were vandalised in the early hours of Tuesday in the Baltic Street area of Montrose, Angus.

Officers are continuing to trace the owners of the vehicles which have been targeted and asked drivers in the area to check their cars and report any damages to them.

The damage is believed to have been worth thousands of pounds.

A similar episode of tyre-slashing was reported in the area over the weekend of December 17 and 18.

Sergeant Clark Renilson said: “We are carrying out a number of positive lines of inquiry into these crimes and I would urge you to contact us if you have any information in connection with the vandalisms or those responsible.

“I ask that you contact any police officer, attend at Montrose police station or call 101 if you have information that could be helpful to our inquiries in order that we can fully investigate the circumstances.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”