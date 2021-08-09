3 things Dundee need to address after Celtic hammering

Dundee are licking their wounds this week after a crushing 6-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic on Sunday.

Boss James McPake won’t want his players to be feeling sorry for themselves for too long, however.

Only two league matches into the season, there is plenty of football to be played yet.

But the weekend hammering laid bare weaknesses in the Dark Blues – what do they need to address?

Full-backs

It goes without saying, the defence needs to sharpen up after a 6-0 thumping.

But the main area that did the damage for Celtic was down the flanks.

Neither Jordan Marshall nor Christie Elliott had good games – both had their match ended early, for different reasons.

Marshall is a key man for the Dark Blues and will improve as he gets used to Premiership football. He’ll be glad not to be up against Liel Abada every week certainly.

He did some decent stuff but was caught for the opening goal and compounded Dundee’s misery with a late red card that sees him suspended.

Elliott, meanwhile, was poor. He was skinned for the second goal by Ryan Christie.

That can happen but the third goal can’t. The irony is Dundee had just created their best opportunity moments before as Cillian Sheridan poked wide.

The game, though, was killed stone dead when Elliott was nudged off a ball that clearly should have been his. Christie then laid it on a plate for Tom Rogic to make it 3-0.

Transfer market?

With Cammy Kerr facing time on the sidelines, could that mean delving into the market for another right-back?

Budgets are tight but managing director John Nelms was at Celtic Park, after watching that he may be convinced to loosen the purse-strings.

Manager McPake has said he’s happy with his squad but open to any opportunity that comes along to add to it.

By the way he reacted to last season’s slow start by bringing in reinforcements, he’s shown he’s not afraid to make big calls to sort out the team’s problems.

Pressing

The manager started with his preferred three in the middle – Shaun Byrne back after illness, captain Charlie Adam and Jordan McGhee.

However, no pressure was put on David Turnbull in midfield as he picked out the flying Abada to set up the opening goal.

You won’t get away with that at Celtic Park.

Dundee started the game looking to press the Hoops high and did OK early on.

But they didn’t have the pace or energy in the side to really make it count.

Paul McMullan did that to some extent but neither Sheridan up front or Paul McGowan on the other side were able to match him.

Without Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak, Dundee couldn’t get close enough to force mistakes.

Pre-match, Celtic’s early-season woes and poor defence will have given encouragement to get after their weak point.

That, though, proved Dundee’s undoing and they were dealt a harsh lesson. One they will need to learn quickly.

