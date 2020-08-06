£2m awarded to Dundee City Council to help improve walking and cycling infrastructure

Dundee City Council has been granted £2million to help improve the walking and cycling infrastructure in the city.

The money from the application to Sustrans as part of the Spaces for People project will go towards cycle lanes, the Green Circular and other cycling and walking infrastructure throughout the city.

New pop-up cycle lanes will use £700,000 of the money and will be used on key commuter routes serving employment areas such as Ninewells Hospital. The work will be informed by the Active Travel Audits commissioned by Tactran in 2018/19.

District Centre physical distancing measures of £500,000 will be implemented after community audits, and could include the widening of pavements, creation of parklets, as well as the decluttering of footways and removal of some parking spots.

A community support fund to encourage business associations and community groups to develop bids will also be set up.

£400,000 will also go towards the reinstatement and relaunch of the Dundee Green Circular route and will be used to widen paths, resurface where necessary, as well as remove vegetation and refresh lines and signage.

The final £400,000 will go towards boosting the usage of the established cycling network connecting schools and communities across Dundee.

This will include initiatives such as the mapping and signing of cycle paths, lanes and walking routes that lead to schools, the resurfacing and filling of missing gaps as well as the renewal of signage and lining and the preparation of new web-based maps,

Mark Flynn depute convener of Dundee City council’s city development committee said: “We have brought forward another set of exciting and interesting projects that are based on encouraging safe active travel for pedestrians, wheelers and cyclists during the Covid period across the city.

“This successful application widens and deepens the areas covered and ramps up the incentive for people to use cleaner, greener and healthier ways of getting to and from their destination, not just in the current circumstances but also as we move into the future.”