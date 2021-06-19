Youth services and groups are coming together to fundraise and provide 29,000 Reasons to raise awareness of the difficulties young people in Dundee face.

More than 10 organisations, including Hot Chocolate, Showcase the Street and Dundee Carers Centre, have joined together in the 29,000 Reasons campaign.

The groups highlighted that young people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic – disrupting education, cutting employment opportunities and increase mental health difficulties.

Youths who were marginalised or disadvantaged have been hit the hardest.

A number of grass roots youth organisations across Dundee have banded together to form the Dundee Youth Work Network (DYWN), to support and collaborate and make the biggest impact to young persons in the city.

The DYWN estimates there are around 29,000 young people in Dundee, so the campaign aims to raise £29,000 to split between all the youth organisations involved.

Dave Cost, executive director at Hot Chocolate said: “The young people of Dundee are utterly remarkable, but Covid-19 has made a huge impact on them.

“Their learning has been severely disrupted, they’ve been more likely than older people to lose their jobs, and many have struggled with poor mental health.

“Youth workers get alongside them, listen to what they’re needing, what they’re aiming for, and help them find a way forward.

“The organisations behind 29,000 Reasons are doing this every day with thousands of young people in Dundee – you can help us help them.”

Each of the services will take part in a fundraising event between August 28 and September 11 to raise money for the campaign.

Events planned include walking 29 miles and doing 29,000 keepy-uppies.

You can donate to the fundraiser here. Updates will be posted on the campaign Facebook page.