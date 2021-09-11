Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
29,000 Reasons: Campaign to help Dundee youngsters makes final plea for support

By Anita Diouri
September 11, 2021, 7:00 am
29,000 Reasons
Dave Close, John Alexander and Kieran Drugan. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

A campaign that has worked to raise awareness of the difficulties facing young people in Dundee has made its final fundraising push.

Named 29,000 Reasons, after the Dundee Youth Work Network’s (DYWN) estimate that there are 29,000 youngsters in the city, the campaign aims to raise £29,000 to support young people.

Organisers believe Dundee’s young people make a “huge contribution” to the city.

And the fundraiser, which concludes on Saturday (September 11), has received support from many.

They include people who have donated, as well as Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, who pledged his support.

A pop-up donation station has also been placed at the Overgate shopping centre for shoppers to make cash or contactless payments.

How will the funds help?

Around a dozen organisations, including the Hot Chocolate Trust, Showcase the Street and Dundee Carers Centre, joined forces to raise funds.

All money donated will be shared across the Dundee Youth Work Network.

Hot Chocolate executive director Dave Close said: “Dundee’s young people make a huge contribution to the life of the city, all 29,000 of them.

“They also face challenges, like all of us, and often need a bit of extra help especially overcoming the disruptions of the Covid pandemic.

29,000 Reasons
Dave Close, Sarah McIlravey, John Alexander and Kieran Drugan at the Overgate shopping centre.

“Youth workers are brilliant at this because they are alongside for the long-haul, they’re interested in everything, and they support young people to mobilise all their own resources as well as finding the help they need.”

He added: “Youth work works – it helps all the different bits of a young person’s life connect together better and opens up new horizons and pathways.

“That’s why we’re fundraising to help Dundee’s youth work agencies to also survive the pandemic and keep up their crucial work supporting young people.”

‘Working together as a caring city’

Councillor John Alexander visited the donation station on Friday afternoon to show his support.

He said: “I am acutely aware of the impacts that this unforeseen pandemic has had on our young people, from disruption to their learning to mental health and economic challenges.

“Working together as a caring city will be just as important as we recover and renew as it was during Covid-19 and the lockdowns that we have all been through.

“This campaign is a great example of that collective spirit and I’m delighted to support it.”

Donations to the campaign can be made on the 29,000 Reasons JustGiving page.