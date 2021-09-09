News / Dundee Man, 27, arrested in connection with man found dead in Dundee By Amie Flett September 9, 2021, 9:18 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 10:51 am A 27-year-old man has been arrested. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a man found dead in the Douglas area of Dundee. Police were called to Ballindean Terrace just before 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a man found with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The dead man’s identity has not been confirmed, but a floral tribute was left at the scene. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe