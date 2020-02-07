Woman charged with biting woman in Dundee supermarket and threatening her at a school

A woman is charged with biting a woman in a supermarket before threatening her outside a primary school.

Shelby Mitchell, 27, is accused of punching the woman on the head, seizing her hair and biting her on the body on January 28 2019 at the Tesco store on South Road.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Afterwards, on March 1 last year at St Ninian’s Primary School, Dochart Terrace, Mitchell allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards the same woman.

Mitchell, of Earn Crescent, did not appear in court to answer the charges against her.

Her case was continued without plea until March.