Over £25,000 has been raised for the family of a Scottish woman who fell to her death while on holiday in Benidorm.

Kirsty Maxwell was on a hen party at the time of the tragic incident early on Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old, from Livingston, fell 10-storeys at the Payma Apartments in Costa Blanca.

Just last September she married her long-term partner Adam Maxwell.

A 32-year-old man was arrested ion connection with Kirsty’s death, but has since been released without charge.

It’s believed Kirsty fell from an apartment above the one she was staying in.

Following on from the tragedy, friends rallied round to raise cash to bring her body home.

A statement on a Justgiving page read: “We are aiming to raise as much money as we can to bring our beautiful friend Kirsty home to where she belongs after this terrible tragedy.

“As little or as much you can give will be hugely appreciated by the family.

“Everyone who knew her would have a loving story to tell about her beautiful life.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29.”

He added: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man.”