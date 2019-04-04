Thursday, April 4th 2019 Show Links
Dundee

£25 coin and 18ct Gold diamond ring among items stolen in break-in at Dundee auctioneers

by Stephen Eighteen
April 4, 2019, 3:10 pm
Police are appealing for information about a theft by housebreaking which happened at an auctioneer’s premises in Tom Johnston Road, Broughty Ferry.

The incident happened between 5pm on Monday April 1 and 12:10am on Tuesday April 2, most likely around midnight.

The premises were broken into and a number of pieces of jewellery and similar items were taken from a cabinet. The list of items is quite extensive, and is given below.

  • 1995 Gold Proof £25 coin
  • 1994 Silver £2 coin and five other similar coins
  • 1907 Gold sovereign as a pendant
  • 1892 Gold sovereign
  • Silver Proof Victorian Anniversary Crown, and other similar coins
  • Ladies Rotary watch with a mother of pearl dial
  • 9ct Gold St Christopher pendant
  • 9ct Gold Gate Bracelet
  • Ladies 9ct Gold Rotary bracelet watch
  • Gents Rotary watch
  • Silver commemorative Waterloo Campaign Medal and miniature bible
  • Silver engine turned Cigarette Case, “Birmingham 1911”
  • Pair of silver cuff links
  • 18ct Gold solitaire diamond ring
  • Pair of opal drop earrings and 2 other similar pairs
  • Pair of 9ct Gold cameo earrings and two matching rings
  • Ladies Tissot mother of pearl dial watch
  • Three stone diamond ring
  • 9ct Gold wedding ring
  • Selection of gold and other items
  • Opal ring and 4 stick pins
  • Purple stone cocktail ring
  • Silver and opal cross pendant
  • Agate and malachite brooches
  • Silver pig brooch and silver football medal

A police statement said: “The total value of items stolen is estimated as well into four figures. There is a good possibility that some of these items have been offered for sale already.

“It is thought that those responsible may have left through a field and into the Clearwater Park housing estate.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quote ref CR/8472/19, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

