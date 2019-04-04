£25 coin and 18ct Gold diamond ring among items stolen in break-in at Dundee auctioneers

Police are appealing for information about a theft by housebreaking which happened at an auctioneer’s premises in Tom Johnston Road, Broughty Ferry.

The incident happened between 5pm on Monday April 1 and 12:10am on Tuesday April 2, most likely around midnight.

The premises were broken into and a number of pieces of jewellery and similar items were taken from a cabinet. The list of items is quite extensive, and is given below.

1995 Gold Proof £25 coin

1994 Silver £2 coin and five other similar coins

1907 Gold sovereign as a pendant

1892 Gold sovereign

Silver Proof Victorian Anniversary Crown, and other similar coins

Ladies Rotary watch with a mother of pearl dial

9ct Gold St Christopher pendant

9ct Gold Gate Bracelet

Ladies 9ct Gold Rotary bracelet watch

Gents Rotary watch

Silver commemorative Waterloo Campaign Medal and miniature bible

Silver engine turned Cigarette Case, “Birmingham 1911”

Pair of silver cuff links

18ct Gold solitaire diamond ring

Pair of opal drop earrings and 2 other similar pairs

Pair of 9ct Gold cameo earrings and two matching rings

Ladies Tissot mother of pearl dial watch

Three stone diamond ring

9ct Gold wedding ring

Selection of gold and other items

Opal ring and 4 stick pins

Purple stone cocktail ring

Silver and opal cross pendant

Agate and malachite brooches

Silver pig brooch and silver football medal

A police statement said: “The total value of items stolen is estimated as well into four figures. There is a good possibility that some of these items have been offered for sale already.

“It is thought that those responsible may have left through a field and into the Clearwater Park housing estate.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quote ref CR/8472/19, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”