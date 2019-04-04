£25 coin and 18ct Gold diamond ring among items stolen in break-in at Dundee auctioneers

Police are appealing for information about a theft by housebreaking which happened at an auctioneer’s premises in Tom Johnston Road, Broughty Ferry.
The incident happened between 5pm on Monday April 1 and 12:10am on Tuesday April 2, most likely around midnight.
The premises were broken into and a number of pieces of jewellery and similar items were taken from a cabinet. The list of items is quite extensive, and is given below.
- 1995 Gold Proof £25 coin
- 1994 Silver £2 coin and five other similar coins
- 1907 Gold sovereign as a pendant
- 1892 Gold sovereign
- Silver Proof Victorian Anniversary Crown, and other similar coins
- Ladies Rotary watch with a mother of pearl dial
- 9ct Gold St Christopher pendant
- 9ct Gold Gate Bracelet
- Ladies 9ct Gold Rotary bracelet watch
- Gents Rotary watch
- Silver commemorative Waterloo Campaign Medal and miniature bible
- Silver engine turned Cigarette Case, “Birmingham 1911”
- Pair of silver cuff links
- 18ct Gold solitaire diamond ring
- Pair of opal drop earrings and 2 other similar pairs
- Pair of 9ct Gold cameo earrings and two matching rings
- Ladies Tissot mother of pearl dial watch
- Three stone diamond ring
- 9ct Gold wedding ring
- Selection of gold and other items
- Opal ring and 4 stick pins
- Purple stone cocktail ring
- Silver and opal cross pendant
- Agate and malachite brooches
- Silver pig brooch and silver football medal
A police statement said: “The total value of items stolen is estimated as well into four figures. There is a good possibility that some of these items have been offered for sale already.
“It is thought that those responsible may have left through a field and into the Clearwater Park housing estate.
“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quote ref CR/8472/19, or speak to any police officer.
“Alternatively, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”