Paramedic Geraldine Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer last April. She and husband, Ed, also a paramedic, have 37 years of service between them.

Geraldine said: “It was difficult being on the receiving end of care, but it highlighted how wonderful everyone is. Ed and I are so grateful we decided to do some fundraising.”

To help, Geraldine’s friend Marie Church has organised a 24-hour ‘cutathon’ at her Brechin salon, Grum’d, from noon on Saturday January 28. Men and women can pop in for a haircut at any time and give a donation.

All money will be divided between Maggie’s, the Look Good Feel Better charity and Ward 32 at Ninewells.