Unused 225-year-old Montrose mill set to be transformed into affordable flats

A vacant mill, which has stood in Montrose since 1795, is set to be transformed into affordable housing after plans were approved by the local authority.

An application submitted to Angus Council last year by the architect firm Arktx outlined plans to convert the former Marine Avenue Mill at the Chapel Works into 26 affordable flats.

The plans, which were submitted on behalf of construction firm George Martin Builders Ltd – who will develop the properties for Hillcrest Housing Association – include a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom units.

The Grade-B listed mill was originally designed by the architect firms Thomas Brothers and Company and Douglas Foundry.

It lies on the site of the former linen and rope works which were founded over 200 years ago. Throughout the 19th century, the mills on the site were the largest in Angus – with only three mills in Dundee having more spindles.

In a supporting document, it was explained that when the building first opened it was originally intended to be a spinning mill before being altered to provide a “grand entry” to the complex.

The works ceased production back in 1988 and the Marine Avenue building has since fallen into disrepair. The last inspection carried out by the Buildings at Risk Register Scotland took place in October 2012 and it was noted that the building was in “very poor condition, vacant and derelict”.

The new flats will be developed over four floors “stacked within the existing mill footprint” and will “retain the essence of the building”.

The remaining frontage of the building is also to be retained and refurbished to ensure “contemporary accommodation”.

This would involve the main entrance arch being “glazed” to “enhance this existing feature” and to “form an impressive entrance”.

It was also detailed that the space to the rear of the building will be used for “new-build disabled accommodation and car parking”. It is anticipated there will be 19 parking spaces installed at the rear, as well as nine on street spaces provided at the front of the development.

Architect firm Arktx also highlighted that the site has “good pedestrian links to local community facilities” and is “within a flat walk to the town centre”.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️