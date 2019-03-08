220 acts across 30 venues will make this year’s Dundee Dance Event the biggest ever

More venues than ever have signed up to be a part of the UK’s biggest multi-venue dance music event held in Dundee.

Dundee Dance Event (DDE), held on May 4 and 5, will see 30 venues across the city host 220 DJs and artists.

The main Sunday event, which brings a carnival atmosphere to the city, will see most of the DJs play over a marathon 13-hour stretch, starting from 2.30pm.

All the bars will be free to enter except the closing party at DUSA, The Union, on Airlie Place, which is ticketed from 10pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Caledonia Soul Connection hosts A Festival of Soul in the Bonar Hall, a Northern Soul all-dayer with live acts including soul legend Diane Shaw and her nine-piece band, local stalwarts The MessArounds and 16 of Scottish soul DJs.

The DDE Diaper Disco for 0 to 8-year-olds is on the Saturday afternoon with entertainment for children and adults.

This year, some of the festival’s proceeds will help boost Alzheimer Scotland.

An estimated 10,000 partygoers attended last year’s 28 venues, with even more expected this year.

Organiser Mike McDonald said: “I’m delighted with all the DDE events that are taking place over the weekend this year, especially the big one on Sunday.

“Having 30 participating venues is quite a landmark considering there were 30 DJs that took part in the relaunched event in 2011.

“It’s such a big day for all the venues and DJs, and the crowds that come to enjoy the day grow every year.

“There are people from all over the UK who visit Dundee for the event. That’s great for the local music scene and businesses.

“Having the Diaper Disco kids’ event on Saturday is great as it makes it a real family day and the Bonar Hall is hosting one of Scotland’s largest-ever northern soul events with the addition of live bands.”

Some of the city’s newest bars are involved, with the Waterfront’s St Andrews Brewing Co, 3 Session Street, and La Cueva tapas bar all hosting acts.

Tickets are available in Threads, Grouchos and Eventbrite, with the latter also offering tickets for Festival of Soul and Diaper Disco.