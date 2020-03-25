Woman accused of knife attack against partner at Douglas address

A woman has appeared in court charged with carrying out a knife attack against her partner.

Taylor Balfour, of Ballindean Road, is accused of assaulting the man with a knife between February 18 and March 4.

Prosecutors allege that at an address on her home street, Balfour seized the man’s neck before pushing him against a wall.

She allegedly struck the man repeatedly on the head with her hands before repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife or similar implement.

Balfour, 21, is additionally accused of punching him on the head and body before striking him on the head with her hands on March 17 at the same address.

Following a motion by defence solicitor John Boyle, Balfour’s case was continued without plea until April. She was released on bail.

