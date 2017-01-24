A thief who snuck in to a man’s hotel room through a window, stole his mobile phone and car keys from his bedside table as he slept, then made off with the victim’s motor has been jailed.

John Forbes was later responsible for a string of thefts in which he stole one vehicle in Broughty Ferry then drove it 25 miles to Perth, where he stole another car.

In the first incident Nicholas Jones was staying at the Invercarse Hotel in Dundee’s Perth Road when he awoke late to find his phone had gone missing.

He then discovered his car keys had also been stolen as he lay asleep and then used to take his £30,000 Volkswagen Amarok pick up truck from the car park.

In the later crimes Forbes first stole a Fiat 500 from a house in Broughty Ferry on September 27.

The following day a resident in Perth’s Glebe Terrace found her car had been stolen as she sat in her home, then found the stolen Fiat 500 sitting next to where it had been parked.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court: “In relation to the hotel theft the 34-year-old victim had set an alarm on his phone for 7.15am.

“At 8am he wakened and wondered why his alarm had not gone off.

“His mobile phone had been taken from the room and his car keys were also gone. He then found his car had been taken from the car park.”

Miss Robertson added: “The following day a resident in Glebe Terrace, Perth, was aware of her dog barking and found her gate open and banging in the wind.

“She then became aware that her car had been stolen and the keys had been taken from her kitchen.

“She found a car with its door open outside her home.

“It was the Fiat 500 that had been stolen in Broughty Ferry the previous evening.”

Forbes, 36, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to seven charges of theft.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Laverty said: “There has to be a credible and robust alternative to custody, and the only robust alternative would be lengthy supervision, lengthy work in the community and a lengthy restriction of liberty order.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Forbes for a total of 21 months.