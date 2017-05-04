Dundee is to play host to an international chess tournament as well as the Scottish Chess Championships this summer.

The 150th anniversary Grandmaster Chess Tournament will see 10 grandmasters from around the world playing by invitation. This replicates the original tournament held in 1867 and the 100th anniversary event in 1967.

Apart from world champion, grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain.

To help fund the tournament — which will be held in the Bonar Hall from July 14-23 — 4j Studios has presented a cheque for £20,000 to the committee.

Pictured are Jean Chalmers (committee), Chris Van Der Kuyl (4j), Keith Rose (committee) and Philip Cohen (sponsor) with (front) Paddy Burns (committee).