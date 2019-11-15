2021 Scottish Census: Tele readers left confused by multitude of orientations up for grabs

Dundee residents have been left scratching their heads at the new 2021 Scottish Census after it was revealed the sexuality section has 21 options.

The census chiefs have come in for some criticism at plans to introduce so many categories and one academic reckoned it would produce inaccurate results.

National Records of Scotland revealed in a letter to MSPs they planned to expand the four basic categories initially proposed — straight or heterosexual, gay or lesbian, bisexual and other.

The 21 “other” options for census respondents are mooted as androphilic, androsexual, asexual, bicurious, bisexual, demiromantic, demisexual, fluid, gay, gynephilic, gynesexual, homosexual, heterosexual, lesbian, pansexual, polysexual, queer, questioning, skoliosexual, straight and unsure.

And the Tele took to the city streets to gauge public reaction.

Corporal Robert Aitken, 40, from 3 Scots Regiment, said: “I am open-minded about it.

“Everyone should make their own choice and I am easy about it. But it does sound like a lot of categories in the census which could be confusing.”

Private William Tracey, 27, also of 3 Scots, said: “I have not followed it that much to be honest. But people should be able to identify as what they want.

“With such a big choice of categories, I can understand from that point of view that the data could end up confused.”

Trainee manager Stephanie Gibson, 27, from Douglas, said: “These are all quite new terms to me and there are a lot of categories to choose from.

“I work in Lush and we are really big into the LGBTQ+ movement for people to be what they want to be.

“Our company is all for people to be themselves and it is great to see. More people are more accepting now and educating themselves too.

“It is OK as long as you don’t try to put your beliefs on anyone.”

Ann Kenny, 72, from Lochee, said: “People should be allowed to be what they are and it is not up to anyone else. But all these categories will mix people up, especially the bairns.

“And what’s it got to do with anyone anyway about who or what they are? But all these different categories will just mix people up.”

Jackie Cochrane, 46, of Dundee, said: “I think your sexuality is personal and should be kept private. And 21 categories is certainly going to confuse people quite a bit. I don’t think the results will be that accurate.”

Dundee University law lecturer, Brian Dempsey, backed the 2021 census and said: “People are worried about how suddenly there are more than 20 different things and half they have not heard of. That’s perfectly reasonable.

“But 30 years ago if you were asked if you were heterosexual, homosexual or bisexual a lot of people would not know, but that has changed.

“It is only if you select the ‘other’ section you go to the different categories and I think 98% of the population will identify their category. But I understand some people saying it’s private.”

Dr Kath Murray, from Edinburgh University, highlighted concerns with the list. She said: “For instance, ‘demiromantic’ does not tell us whether a person is gay, lesbian, bisexual or heterosexual. Blurring the data means we risk undermining our ability to accurately plan for services, as well as our ability to track and challenge sex discrimination.”