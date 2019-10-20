2021 opening date for new Dundee FC stadium ‘optimistic’ but not impossible

John Nelms has admitted his original prediction a new stadium could be completed by 2021 is now “optimistic”.

The Dundee FC managing director had said in May that a new stadium could be ready in two years time.

But further delays have complicated the process and Nelms admits 2021, although doable, would be a stretch.

He said: “I think 2021 is an optimistic target – it can happen if all the stars align.

“The building of the stadium and the infrastructure can be done quite quickly, but Mother nature has a lot to do with that. We still have a lot of hoops to jump through when it comes to design work and planning.

“I would love it to be at some point of 2021.

“It doesn’t have to be at the beginning of the season or whatever but ideally 2021 is when we’d love to open the entire site, not just the stadium.”

The stadium plans, Nelms believes, would be a first for Scotland.

He said: “I think it would be unique for Scotland. Even Celtic Park and Ibrox, they are isolated, but this would have people 365 days a year.

“They might not be on the pitch but they’ll be utilising the site and the facility. “On match days and other events we’d have the ability to have concerts outside and make the match day experience better.

“If we have a 3pm kick off you might want to go there at noon because you can get some food, you can get a drink and listen to some music before you watch the football.

“And the same for after the game, you can relax and discuss how good or bad we were that day.”