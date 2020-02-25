Fine for man who headbutted and kicked man in street in Dundee

A man was fined for attacking a man in Broughty Ferry.
Ben McLeod, of Graham Wynd, pleaded guilty to assaulting Michael Niven on King Street on January 25.
The 20-year-old admitted butting Mr Niven on the head causing him to fall before kicking him on the body.
A plea of not guilty to a second charge was accepted by prosecutors.
McLeod appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the offence.
He was fined £200 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.