Fine for man who headbutted and kicked man in street in Dundee

A man was fined for attacking a man in Broughty Ferry.

Ben McLeod, of Graham Wynd, pleaded guilty to assaulting Michael Niven on King Street on January 25.

The 20-year-old admitted butting Mr Niven on the head causing him to fall before kicking him on the body.

A plea of not guilty to a second charge was accepted by prosecutors.

McLeod appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the offence.

He was fined £200 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.