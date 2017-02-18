More than 200 people have applied for 25 jobs at a Dundee restaurant which is set to open this year.

The Boozy Cow, which already has restaurants in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Stirling, announced last week it would be opening its fourth eatery in the city.

Brand development manager Dave Race, 37, said the business was receiving the keys to the former Laings Bar site today.

Mr Race said the new site was a real “coup” for the company.

He added: “We plan to make significant investment in the site — in the region of £200,000.”

Mr Race, who has worked for the company for two years, said there was a “wave of optimism” in Dundee.

He added: “The regeneration in the city has been great.

“The V&A and the Waterfront regeneration is very exciting. Other businesses, such as Innis and Gunn and Malmaison have been great additions to Dundee.”

Mr Race described the response to the recruitment drive for the new establishment as “phenomenal”.

He said: “The mentality towards the hospitality industry is changing in Dundee.

“People are seeing it more as a career — we have had more than 200 applicants, which is great.

“We are realistically looking at an opening date within the next eight to 10 weeks.

“We will be holding further recruitment drives in the coming weeks.

“Given the changing attitudes towards the hospitality industry, we are certainly looking to offer staff career progression.

“Initially, we will be taking on roughly around 25 staff, including kitchen staff, chefs, bar staff and floor staff.

“The response we have had for the positions has been phenomenal and we are very excited to meet candidates from Dundee and the surrounding area.”

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “We’re delighted that Boozy Cow has secured premises.

“The company has been in contact with us, so we knew it had been looking at locations in various parts of the city.

“The Dundee hospitality industry is on the up and it’s great to see people in Dundee are seeing a career in the sector.

“As a business we know they have a strong social conscience and invest a significant amount of money with local charities and good causes.”