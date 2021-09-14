20 months in prison for Kirkcaldy dad who stamped on partner’s face in street

A Fife father who brutally beat his former partner in the middle of the street had been jailed for more than a year and a half.

Daryl Stewart assaulted his then-partner Chelsea Smith in the middle of the road as neighbours watched in horror.

Speaking previously, Sheriff James Williamson told Stewart: “This is truly appalling behaviour.

“It is difficult to imagine a sentence other than a custodial one.”

On Monday, the sheriff sent Stewart to prison for 20 months.

Defence solicitor Calum Gordon told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “He tells me he’s prepared his son for a possible custodial sentence.

“That does show a level of maturity.”

Stamped on victim’s head

Sheriff Williamson added: “Given the nature of this assault and the injuries sustained, there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

At a previous hearing, Stewart had been handed a five-year non-harassment order relating to Ms Smith.

Depute Fiscal Ron Hay explained Stewart had arrived at Ms Smith’s home on Cook Street, Kirkcaldy, at around 9pm and was acting “belligerently.”

Stewart had consumed both alcohol and Valium and went to visit neighbours across the road.

In the early hours of the morning on February 21, Ms Smith could see Stewart causing a commotion in the street as he was being refused access to the neighbours’ property.

Mr Hay said: “The complainer left her own property and tried to calm the accused down.

“The accused walked towards Chelsea Smith.

“As he approached her, he punched her face, kicked her head and stamped on her head at least two times.”

Police were contacted and officers found Ms Smith bleeding, lying on the pavement.

As her nose and lips were swollen from the attack, she was taken to hospital.

She also suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye.

Petrol bomb and crossbow threats

When Stewart was arrested, he told officers: “I will shoot you.”

Mr Hay said Stewart added: “The first petrol bomb I get is going to the police station.”

Stewart, of Cross Street in Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting Ms Smith and acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police.

He threatened police with violence, threatened to petrol bomb a police station, threatened to shoot and kill PC Ross Woodbridge and attempted to headbutt the officer.

He also threatened to shoot one of Ms Smith’s family members in the face with a crossbow.