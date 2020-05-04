£2 million revamp for Dundee Science Centre to celebrate its 20th anniversary

The Dundee Science Centre is planning an ambitious refurbishment of the site to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The centre, which originally opened in 2000, is planning to upgrade the ground-floor facilities and integrate wider access, transforming the visitor attraction into an “even more accessible community hub”.

The development will also see the coffee shop transformed into a gathering place with improved scope for events, talks and workshops celebrating community work, as well as a new welcome area, under-7s exhibition area, sensory zone and brand new interactive exhibits.

Dundee Science Centre has appointed interior fit-out specialists, Bentleys Shopfitting as the main contractor for the £2 million project which will transform the ground floor of the visitor attraction.

The company will work alongside Aim Design, who will provide a full range of architectural and exhibition design services, as well as Christie & Co, Elders Consulting Engineers and David Narro Associates.

Work on the project is expected to begin later in this year, with it due to be officially unveiled in early 2021.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations at Dundee Science Centre, spoke of how the refurbishment would ensure the attraction continues to offer an educational resource to the people of Dundee and beyond.

She said: “We are delighted to have appointed Bentleys to turn our vision into a reality, a local business with an excellent reputation for quality and craftsmanship.”

Grant Montgomery, managing director of Bentleys, added: “As a local, employee-owned company, Bentleys is delighted to have been selected as the main contractor to deliver this fantastic project.

“We are looking forward to working closely with both the staff of Dundee Science Centre and the team at Aim Design.”