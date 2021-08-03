Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

£2 million Dundee-wide project promoting walking and cycling mostly complete

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 3, 2021, 6:30 am
Convenor of city development Mark Flynn in St Marys where work has been done to replace old pathways and promote better driving around schools.
Convenor of city development Mark Flynn in St Marys where work has been done to replace old pathways and promote better driving around schools.

Getting around Dundee safely is about to get a whole lot easier with the completion of a £2 million project.

Measures to make it easier to walk or cycle for commuting, essential trips and exercise will be complete in Dundee within days.

The Spaces for People projects, part of the programme’s second phase, has improved many footpath and cycleway connections across the city.

It means there are safer routes to schools and communities in Downfield, Kirkton, Fintry and Broughty Ferry.

Improvements completed

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee  said: “With the improvements mostly complete I am pleased to see work connecting schools and communities in place for the start of the new term.

“The safer route to St Pauls Academy in Gilburn Road is just finished as is similar work in West Grange Road, with Longhaugh Road’s safer route to Longhaugh PS, St Francis PS and North East Campus and St Leonards Road’s safer route to St Andrews PS  also completed.”

Mr Flynn said that funding would ensure that the council would continue to encourage safe travel across Dundee.

He said: “With £2m of funding from Sustrans and the backing of local communities we are continuing to encourage safe active travel for pedestrians, wheelers and cyclists as the easing of lockdown restrictions comes in across the city.

Wider pavements have been created in the Hilltown

“Improvements to the infrastructure encourages people to get out and use cleaner, greener and healthier ways of making essential journeys, not just in the current circumstances but also in the future.”

He added that pop up cycle lanes in Ninewells Avenue and Perth Road have been operating successfully for a number of weeks.

Pocket parks

Meanwhile, a pair of “pocket parks” designed in conjunction with the community will be completed later this month.

They will transform Eliza Street and Craigie Street in Stobswell into pedestrian and people-friendly spaces.

A spokesman for the council said: “In addition work to temporarily widen the west footway on Hilltown by around a metre, removing one lane of southbound (downhill) traffic started in May and is almost complete.

“Access will be maintained to the shops and premises on the west side of the road and the traffic has continued to flow while work progressed.”

Roads have been made safer in St Mary’s

Spaces for People is funded by the Scottish Government and managed by Sustrans Scotland.

It is a temporary infrastructure programme in Scotland offering funding and support to make it safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel for permitted journeys and exercise.

It is designed around maintaining physical distancing during Covid-19 and as we transition out of lockdown.