£2 million Dundee-wide project promoting walking and cycling mostly complete

Getting around Dundee safely is about to get a whole lot easier with the completion of a £2 million project.

Measures to make it easier to walk or cycle for commuting, essential trips and exercise will be complete in Dundee within days.

The Spaces for People projects, part of the programme’s second phase, has improved many footpath and cycleway connections across the city.

It means there are safer routes to schools and communities in Downfield, Kirkton, Fintry and Broughty Ferry.

Improvements completed

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “With the improvements mostly complete I am pleased to see work connecting schools and communities in place for the start of the new term.

“The safer route to St Pauls Academy in Gilburn Road is just finished as is similar work in West Grange Road, with Longhaugh Road’s safer route to Longhaugh PS, St Francis PS and North East Campus and St Leonards Road’s safer route to St Andrews PS also completed.”

Mr Flynn said that funding would ensure that the council would continue to encourage safe travel across Dundee.

He said: “With £2m of funding from Sustrans and the backing of local communities we are continuing to encourage safe active travel for pedestrians, wheelers and cyclists as the easing of lockdown restrictions comes in across the city.

“Improvements to the infrastructure encourages people to get out and use cleaner, greener and healthier ways of making essential journeys, not just in the current circumstances but also in the future.”

He added that pop up cycle lanes in Ninewells Avenue and Perth Road have been operating successfully for a number of weeks.

Pocket parks

Meanwhile, a pair of “pocket parks” designed in conjunction with the community will be completed later this month.

They will transform Eliza Street and Craigie Street in Stobswell into pedestrian and people-friendly spaces.

A spokesman for the council said: “In addition work to temporarily widen the west footway on Hilltown by around a metre, removing one lane of southbound (downhill) traffic started in May and is almost complete.

“Access will be maintained to the shops and premises on the west side of the road and the traffic has continued to flow while work progressed.”

Spaces for People is funded by the Scottish Government and managed by Sustrans Scotland.

It is a temporary infrastructure programme in Scotland offering funding and support to make it safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel for permitted journeys and exercise.

It is designed around maintaining physical distancing during Covid-19 and as we transition out of lockdown.