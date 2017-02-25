NHS Tayside has overspent by as much as £5.2 million in some departments, a new report has revealed.

Figures presented at a meeting of the board at Ninewells Hospital revealed a black hole of more than £11.4m in the budget.

Breaking down the figures, director of finance Lindsay Bedford revealed that more than £2.1m had been overspent on pay.

While spending on administrative services, senior managers and a number of other departments were below budget, spending on nursing was £3.6 million over expected levels.

Bosses stressed that the current level of overspend on staff — which is 0.5% over the projected budget — was smaller than the 2.3% overspend the same time last year.

However, the board has spent more than £7m on agency staff — including £3.3m on nursing agency staff and another £3.3m on medical agency staff, the latter up 41% on the previous year.

Mr Bedford said: “Spending on nursing agency staff is down by £750,000 but we have had increased costs filling medical positions which are hard to fill.

“However, this pales into insignificance compared with what other boards have spent across Scotland on medical staffing.”

Increases in staff spending were blamed on recurring issues such as delayed discharges — known as “bed blocking” — said to be costing NHS Tayside £150 per bed, per day.

Mr Bedford said: “The board is running with the equivalent of three wards lost, at the cost of £3.1m, for those in for longer than 14 days.”

In addition, prescription spending sat at £5.2m over the expected budget — including £1.7 million of overspend in the Dundee area alone — and clinical supply spending is £1.8m over target.

As a whole, the current overspend sat at £11.422m as of the end of December — up from £9.981m the previous month.

Mr Bedford added: “Further significant risks and challenges remain for 2016/17. There are a number of challenges we will face along the way.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said NHS Tayside was “on track” to deliver on financial expectations this year, which allowed for an £11.7 million deficit supported with repayable financial support from Holyrood.

He added: “NHS Tayside, with the support of the Scottish Government, is taking forward a transformation programme to deliver improvements for patients while achieving increased cost effectiveness.”

However, the “worrying” overspend was slammed by Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr, who added: “The debts are spiralling out of control and if the vast overspending continues to get worse it surely won’t be long until frontline services are hit too.”