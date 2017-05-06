ANOTHER £1m lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Dundee

A £1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in March in Dundee remains unclaimed, according to National Lottery operator Camelot.

An appeal was issued last month for the owner of the winning ticket to come forward.

But, as yet, no one has come forward to claim the prize for the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on March 28.

The winning code is XRTV 79106.

Prizes are made available to claim for 180 days from the date of the draw, meaning the cash will be handed over to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK if it is not claimed by the end of September.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires — two on Tuesday and two on Friday.

Winner of the April 12 Millionaire Raffle draw, Shaheen Rashid from Dundee, said she almost threw her winning ticket in the bin before realising her numbers were a match.

She said: “When I initially checked the numbers, I very nearly ripped the ticket up because the numbers didn’t match.

“I decided to look at the code again and then realised I’d won.”

There are currently 14 Lotto prizes lying unclaimed in the UK with a total value of more than £13m.