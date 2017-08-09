The £1 billion regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront has been hailed as “transformational” by the UK Culture Secretary.

Karen Bradley visited the site of the new V&A Museum of Design Dundee and said it would help the city gain international recognition.

She said: “V&A Museum of Design Dundee will be a great asset for the city – telling Scotland’s unique story from the 1400s to the present day – and raising the profile of Dundee in the UK and abroad.

“Cultural investment can have an enormous impact on towns and cities – it drives tourism, boosts the local economy, creates jobs and makes people feel good.

“Dundee clearly understands this and the city’s £1 billion waterfront regeneration will be truly transformational. I can’t wait to see the finished museum when it opens next year.”

The £80.11 million museum, the first in Scotland to be dedicated to design, is being created by Toyko 2020 Olympic stadium architect Kengo Kuma.

Established in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, it will host V&A exhibitions as well as developing its own.

V&A Dundee Director Philip Long added: “It is really wonderful to see the museum take shape and the progress being made.

“Cultural investment can have a transformational impact and I believe the waterfront regeneration we are part of will have a hugely positive effect on Dundee and the surrounding area.”