1980s Marathon wrapper and William Low washing-up bottle found on Monifieth beach

Environmentalists braved biting wind and rain to clear Monifieth beach – and turned up plastic packaging not seen for almost 30 years.

The finds came as members and volunteers of Monifieth Eco Force staged the group’s regular monthly clean-up.

Spokesman Alex Graham told of their latest discoveries.

Among the horde was sweet wrappers and plastic bottles, barely decomposed, despite having been exposed to the elements for three decades.

He said: “We found some really old stuff including a washing up bottle from William Low and a Marathon bar wrapper.

“We reckon that a lot of this stuff has been buried in some of the sand dunes for years and when the sand comes in they don’t get worn down.

“Obviously, if they had been out in the open sea then all that would be left would be a white plastic container, but because it’s covered in sand then it is preserved.

“But these are not the oldest items on record to have been found by us.

“Last year a chap found a Squeezy bottle from 1966.

“There was an actual date on it because there was a special offer on and it had sixpence off the price.

“Unfortunately, the man who found it didn’t keep it.”

William Low supermarket was bought by, and subsequently rebranded as, Tesco in 1994.

Marathon bars became Snickers in 1990.

Alex, 69, from Monifieth, added the group was always on the lookout for new volunteers.

He said: “Things didn’t look too promising at first the way the weather was, but I was very pleasantly surprised by the number of people who turned up.

“We even had a family turn up for the first time, despite the rain and cold conditions, which was great.

“We are always looking for new members and it is great when we get younger ones because they are always so enthusiastic about taking part.”