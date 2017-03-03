Hospitals across Tayside and Fife have spent nearly £190,000 dealing with pests and infestations in five years.

The figures disclose both NHS Tayside and NHS Fife had to get rid of an array of wildlife, with the most bizarre including a buzzard (Stracathro), a fox cub (Kings Cross, Dundee), a ferret (Kings Cross), a red squirrel (Pitlochry Community Hospital), caterpillars (Broxden Dental, Perth) beetles, flying ants, fleas, hornets (Ninewells) and ticks (Stracathro).

Among the more common finds were ants, silverfish, seagulls, pigeons, rabbits, maggots, flies, mice, rats, wasps and bats.

The statistics show health chiefs spent nearly £1,000 per month dealing with pest call-outs. The total cost for NHS Tayside was £130,727.64, with NHS Fife spending £52,920.

Some of the most alarming finds were made at Stracathro Hospital, near Brechin, with a buzzard found in December 2013, a dead rabbit, a rotting animal and an old wasps’ bike being found in the space of a week in May 2014. Four rats were then found in the workshop in December 2014.

The Angus hospital also saw an outbreak of ticks in June 2014, maggots in its MRI room and in an endoscopy room in June and July 2015 and a rabbit with myxomatosis in October last year.

Staff at Strathmartine Hospital in Dundee faced jumping fleas in April 2015.

A spokesman said: “NHS Tayside has more than 135 premises. Whenever a member of staff identifies any type of problem, no matter how small, our pest control contractors are called in straight away.”

NHS Fife’s hospitals had to deal with owl midges, beehives, blue bottles, slugs, cockroaches, wasp nests, rodents and ants. The authority did not provide a detailed breakdown.