18-year-old killed in Glasgow road crash had future set at Dundee University

By Amie Flett
September 12, 2021, 8:11 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 9:25 pm
The teenagers family have said in a tribute that Aidan was set to move to Dundee to study at Dundee University next week.
Teenager Aidan Pilkington, who died in a road crash in Glasgow, was set to move to Dundee University next week.

The 18-year-old was killed on Crow Road in the Jordanhill area of the city in an alleged hit-and-run early on Saturday.

Aidan Pilkington, 18.

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a tribute to their son, Aidan’s devastated family said the teenager was preparing to start a new life in the City of Discovery with a bright future ahead of him at Dundee University.

‘Bright future’

The family said: “Aidan was treasured by his family, and well loved and respected by his friends and community.

“Aidan left Hyndland Secondary School in the summer, and was going to be moving to Dundee next Saturday to attend Dundee University.

“He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges.

Dundee University.

“It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way.

“The family would like to thank friends, in particular Aidan’s friends, and the wider community, for their love, support, and kindness.”

Police have thanked the public who have got in touch with information on the incident and is urging anyone with more information to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland from Road Policing said: “The car involved has now been traced, and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident. He’s been released pending further investigation.

“We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with us so far regarding the appeal, and urge anyone who has information, but has yet to contact us, to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0120 of 11 Sept 21.”