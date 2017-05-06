Nearly £17,000 has been raised for a young dance champion battling a rare disease — smashing a target of £3k — in just three days.

Lily Douglas, nine, from Perth, has stage four Ewing’s sarcoma, a condition which only 30 people in the UK are diagnosed with every year.

The youngster was diagnosed after she complained of pain while taking part in a competition three weeks ago.

Lily, who competes in ballet, stage and freestyle dancing, is currently under-going treatment at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Since news broke of her illness, a host of fundraisers have been organised to help support her family.

A crowdfunding page — which set a goal of £3,000 to help Lily in her battle — has raised £16,915 after launching at the start of the week.

Those who donated sent “their prayers” to the youngster.

Sue Varga said: “We all adore you sweety and are with you every step of the way!

“Stay strong darling we will be thinking of you day and night throughout the months ahead.”

Lynnie McKay said “get well soon gorgeous girl” while Bruno Madureira wished Lily good luck, adding: “You will get better soon.”

The hashtag of #supportourlily has also been trending, with dozens of peoples coming forward to pledge their support for the youngster.

Among those to support the cause was Lynne Caldwell, who said: “It never fails to amaze me the generosity of people.

“Especially for a little girl of nine who is from a different dance school or a different area from most of us.”

Perth restaurant boss Pete Chan described Lily’s story as “heart wrenching”.

He added: “However, the way the local community, and now national, has come together for this wee star and dug deep is just simply magical — it’s even beautiful.”

Derek McNeill said: “Perth has really pulled together this last week. The amount of money raised across all different fundraisers so far has been outstanding.

“This money can go towards many things other than bills and trips and gifts, it can go towards extra treatment out-with the NHS if necessary and, not if but when she beats this, it can go towards good physio treatment to get her back to doing what she loves!”

Other fundraising efforts have also been planned.

They include a bingo tea on June 9 and a Zumbathon at St Matthews Church Hall in Perth on June 10.

Meanwhile, there will be a collection for Lily at the match between Phil Taylor and Raymond Van Barneveld, two giants in the sport of darts, on May 13.

Jane, 47, originally from Fintry, previously told the Tele her daughter was “so brave”.