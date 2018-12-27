£16,000 fraudster claimed OAP victim was ‘a father figure’ to him — but the visits stopped as soon as the money dried up

A man who plundered more than £16,000 from a vulnerable pensioner’s bank account has been found guilty of theft.

Allan Lawson, 39, scammed frail Benno Wolecki out of £16,259.21 over the course of more than a year between March 2016 and May 2017.

Lawson claimed at his trial that he hadn’t seen Mr Wolecki as an “easy target” and described him as “like a father figure”, claiming money was only being transferred from the victim’s accounts into his so he could help the OAP pay his bills.

But in reality Lawson had hijacked the man’s bank accounts and was using the cash to plug the holes in his own finances.

Callous Lawson would repeatedly transfer large sums of money into his bank account then withdraw the money within minutes from a cash machine.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “He disputed being in financial difficulties despite being significantly overdrawn and having to take crisis loans from the DWP.

“That is simply not credible or reliable.”

The trial heard Lawson was a regular visitor to Mr Wolecki’s home at a sheltered housing complex on the edge of Dundee city centre.

But the visits stopped shortly after online access was blocked to the bank accounts.

Mr Wolecki went into hospital and died a few months later, aged 67.

Miss Smith said: “Lawson was aware of his physical difficulties. He said he saw him as a father figure.

“But he wasn’t concerned enough to speak to the warden of the sheltered housing complex to find out where Mr Wolecki was after he’d gone into hospital.

“After the internet banking stopped there were no more visits.

“He knew he could no longer access the accounts – the money from that source had dried up.”

Lawson, 39, of Broughty Ferry Road, denied a charge of obtaining £22,259 by fraud by repeatedly accessing Mr Wolecki’s accounts and stealing cash between July 15 2014 and May 8 2017.

After a three-day trial he was convicted of the theft of £16,259.21 between March 2016 and May 2017.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until January 25 for social work background reports and released Lawson on bail meantime.