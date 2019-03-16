1,600+ people sign petition to stop deportation of blind Dundee student

More than 1,600 people have signed a petition to stop the deportation of a blind university student.

Dad–of–four Bamidele Chika Agbakuribe, originally from Nigeria, has lived in Dundee since 2016.

The university withdrew his student status due to claims of not meeting academic standards.

This led to a deportation order by the Home Office for Bamidele to leave the country by March 26.

However, Bamidele claims he was mistreated throughout his PhD.

An online campaign demanding that the School of Education and Social Work acts to stop his deportation has been gaining popularity.

The 38-year-old, whose four children attend school in the city, said: “It has been a dreadful experience. I wouldn’t wish what I’m going through on anyone.

“I wanted them to look into the situation and know what really happened because I’ve not been given the opportunity to air my view. I wrote to the principal and haven’t heard anything.”

Bamidele added: “There is no way anyone can be expected to perform at a certain level without having the right tools or support.

“No one has understood my situation because if I was given the right opportunity, I wouldn’t have found myself in this dilemma.”

A university statement said: “On occasion, and even with dedicated support, individuals are not able to reach the high academic standards that it is incumbent on us to set as a university.

“The recent case is one of those occasions: an international student had not satisfactorily met the academic requirements of their studies, despite extensive support.

“The student was in receipt of personal support through the University’s Disability Services at a cost of several tens of thousands of pounds, including provision of a sighted guide and sighted reader support, IT equipment, dedicated software and one-to-one training in the use of that software. We are disappointed this has not resulted in a more positive outcome.

“Nonetheless, the university is satisfied that the decision to terminate the student’s studies was made solely on the basis of a lack of academic progress.”