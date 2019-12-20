£1,600 of books donated to needy Dundee kids this Christmas

A charity is hoping it will start a new chapter for needy kids across the city this Christmas with a bumper donation of books.

Fiona Sivewright, an independent organiser for Usborne Books at Home, organised a community book pledge allowing local businesses to donate a cash sum.

Through this, and with the support of a local primary school which increased the total amount raised, Fiona managed to raise more than £1,600 worth of books.

Books worth £1,500 went to local charity Help For Kids, while £150 of the books purchased were donated to Ballumbie Primary School as a thank you for its support.

Fiona said: “It really shows what can happen when a community pulls together – we can help so many children who may not normally receive anything for Christmas, let alone a book.

“Seeing the enjoyment my own two children Oscar age nine and Esme age four get from books – and hearing recent research three in 10 children in the UK don’t own a single book – I just knew that this is something I needed to help with.

“Every single penny donated helps give a local child living in poverty something to open on Christmas day.

“I have been with Usborne for seven years and I started running this book appeal with Help For Kids three years ago and it has grown every year since.

“My aim is to keep getting more and more businesses involved each year to allow us to reach more and more children.”

Companies that helped contribute to the appeal who were all supported by Ballumbie Primary School include – Ballooning Marvellous, MMG Archbold, The Hair Lounge, Catriona Scott Photography, Lilypond Nursery, Parkview Nursery, South Powrie Farm – Kellybronze Turkeys, 146 Dental, Nicattos Mobile Espresso Bar, The Cheesery, and Dundee Decorating Company.

Hannah Kemlo, charity coordinator for Help for Kids, said: “We can’t thank Fiona enough for all of the support she has given us over the last three years by donating all of these fantastic books towards our Christmas Toy Appeal, they make such lovely gifts.

“A special thank you also to all of the local businesses who got involved this year.”