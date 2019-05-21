160+ people come out to honour Dundee school volunteers

More than 160 people came out to honour volunteers who go above and beyond in providing school sport opportunities for Dundee pupils.

The Active Schools Volunteer Awards took place at the Apex Hotel.

The awards were presented by Amy McKay, Active Schools Modern Apprentice, and several of their Young Ambassadors.

Jamie Gibb and Niamh Johnston represented Baldragon Academy alongside Nicola Dempsey and Hannah Leslie from Grove Academy, Thomas Egan from St John’s RC High School and Owen Kane from Morgan Academy.

Para triathlete Stefan Hoggan gave an insightful speech and Robbie Lamond from St Paul’s Academy wowed the audience with his singing.

Dundee Active Schools manager, James Fenna said: “This year’s event was outstanding and Active Schools would like to thank all those involved in the event.”

“We thank the 600 volunteers for all your hard work and dedication throughout the year.”