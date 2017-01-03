£15k raised for seriously ill Blake, 4, in just eight months

A shop set up to raise funds for a seriously ill Angus four-year-old has raised £15,000 in only eight months.

The money is to be used to help buy equipment to make life easier for Blake McMillan, who has a rare genetic condition.

Blake has MECP2 Duplication Syndrome — an extremely rare condition that means he has trouble moving and speaking.

In April, his mum Jenny set up a second-hand shop in Carnoustie’s High Street to raise money to help the family afford things to improve the youngster’s quality of life.

Jenny says the shop has been an amazing success so far, raising around £15,000.

She told the Tele: “The shop has been fantastic and we still plan to keep it open and raise as much as we can.”

Originally the money was used to fund alterations in the family home at Muirdrum to make it more suitable for Blake’s needs.

Now, however, the family are looking forward to moving into a brand new home in Carnoustie, courtesy of Lotto winner Gillian Bayford.

The property, which Jenny will rent from Gillian’s A&G Properties, will be adapted to make life easier for Blake.

Jenny said: “We’re hoping to move around January 12 and we’re really excited about it. The new open-plan house is more adaptable to Blake’s needs and should give the entire family a new lease of life.”

Jenny said that although Blake is very prone to infection and can become ill at any time, he had enjoyed an illness-free Christmas.

She added: “I was the one who was unwell and was really worried that I might pass something on to Blake.

“Because I have to handle him so much I was really worried that he would become sick.

“I don’t know how but he managed to avoid my bug and we had a lovely Christmas.”