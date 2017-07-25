One of Perthshire’s largest employers has announced a jobs boost.

The 2 Sisters Food Group has expanded its cutting operation at its chicken processing site in Coupar Angus, creating 150 new jobs.

Taking the workforce in the Perthshire town to 720, it will enable them to supply more retail packed chicken portions.

Russell Allan, general manager at Coupar Angus, said it was an expression of confidence by the company in the facility and its workforce.

He said: “We’ve seen significant investment in the site since 2 Sisters bought it, upgrading the chill line and changing the production layout.

“Expansion of the cutting operation is great news for the team at Coupar Angus and recognises the commitment and dedication of our loyal colleagues.”

The “excellent news” was also welcomed by local MSP John Swinney who added: “The opportunity for people to find work locally is very important.”