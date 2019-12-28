Fife petrol thief who stole £15 of fuel ordered to pay £140 in compensation

A man who stole £15.04 of fuel from a petrol station in Newport has been ordered to pay the garage back – along with a £140 fine.

James Smith, 27, of Hill View in Brechin, stopped at the Shell Abercraig garage and filled up before trying twice to pay on a bank card without success on February 4.

He then promised to return to the garage with the money, but failed to come back.

Solicitor Kris Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court Smith had expected his wages to be in his account that day, having been in employment at the time of the incident.

He added: “He is more than happy to pay compensation.”

Smith was ordered to pay at £10 a fortnight.