£15.5m scheme to prevent Broughty Ferry homes from flooding could get go-ahead next week

Homes and businesses in Broughty Ferry could have greater protection from future flooding if a new £15.5m scheme gets the go-ahead next week.

Councillors will be asked to approve the appointment of Wates Construction Limited to deliver the fourth phase of the Broughty Ferry Flood Protection Scheme.

Mark Flynn depute convener of the council’s city development committee said: “It is crucial that we not only ensure effectiveness and value for money when delivering flood protection for our coastal communities but also that any scheme is attractive and in keeping with the buildings and streetscape around it.

“We recognise that flood protection works can be an emotive subject, so a considerable amount of preparation work has gone into finding the best solutions to make sure people and properties are protected, with the minimum loss of amenity.”

Preparatory work has included ground conditions and ground water levels investigations.

The scheme is designed to reduce the risk of flooding to residential, open space, community and businesses within Broughty Ferry through works along Douglas Terrace, James Place, Fisher Street and Beach Crescent.

If the city development committee meeting on Monday approves it, the tender work is expected to start early next year and take two years to complete.