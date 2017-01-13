Police in Dundee made 141 drugs seizures within a six-month period through stop and searches.

In total, officers made 584 stop and searches in the city between April 1 and September 30 last year.

There were 426 searches carried out to look for drugs and in 141 of those cases there were substances found.

Of the positive searches, there were 38 and 51 Class A and Class B drugs seized respectively. In addition, there were 47 seizures of Class C drugs.

In 12 cases, new psychoactive substances — previously known as “legal highs” — were found while in several cases more than one class of drug was detected.

Officers also made 112 searches for stolen property in Dundee, of which 54 were positive.

Police carried out 35 searches for weapons, bringing nine positive searches.

Maryfield was the council ward which accounted for the most positive searches in the city with 99 — twice the amount of any other ward.

The area with the second highest number of searches was Coldside, with 43 searches.

In Maryfield, 62 positive searches were for drugs, 34 for stolen property and three for offensive weapons. Ken Lynn, councillor for Maryfield, said the figures were to be “expected”, adding: “Because Maryfield includes the city centre, you get a lot of outsiders coming into the area who will be included in those figures.

“With the high amount of licensed premises as well, you would expect a higher number of searches to be carried out for things like drugs. I don’t think this is a particular cause for concern and the numbers are certainly down compared with previous years.”

The principles determining when police can use stop and search powers have been set out in a code of practice by the Scottish Government and Justice Secretary Michael Matheson.

It states the use of powers must be “necessary, proportionate and in accordance with the law”.

The code of practice will come into force in May, if approved by the Scottish Government.