A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Broughty Ferry.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday July 10 in the Castle Green area.

The boy was previously arrested and released pending further inquiries, but has now been charged in connection with the allegation.

Report sent to prosecutors

A joint report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the children’s reporter.