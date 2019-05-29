£12m development at derelict Dundee college building falls through

Ambitious plans for a £12 million development at a former Dundee College building are to be shelved because of lack of funding.

The Tele has learned the proposed revamp of the derelict building on Constitution Road is no longer to go ahead and it will be put up for sale by the owners.

Voxcap Investments, part of Whiteburn Projects, received the go-ahead from Dundee City Council in 2016 to transform the property into 135 homes, a gym and a cinema. Building work was scheduled to start in July last year, with the aim of being ready for its first tenants this summer.

Doubts about the development were first raised last October when a company director admitted the project was having “funding concerns”.

Now, Eve McCurrich, residential director for Voxcap, has told the Tele the transformation plans have fallen through.

She said: “I can confirm that unfortunately this development is not to go ahead.

“We have been unable to secure funding for the project. I can’t say too much but we are now preparing to market the building.

“This is just a sign of the current economic climate.”

The council’s convener of city development Lynne Short, said while it was disappointing the project had fallen through, the sale of the premises would provide an “exciting opportunity” for another developer.

She said: “Although it’s a shame this development won’t go ahead, investors are very much looking at Dundee at the moment.

“Developers are looking to invest in Dundee and this is a great opportunity for someone else to come along with plans for the building and the site.

“There is lots going on in the area and now this site has become available I’m confident another investor will come along with ambitious plans.”

The development was due to include a cafe, gym and studio, launderette, lounge and dining areas as well as a cinema in one of the former lecture theatres.

The council’s planning committee backed the project by 22 votes to five.

Voxcap’s original plan was redesigned to include 111 flats and 24 short-stay apartments.

Planning permission was initially granted for the development in 2016 but the funds needed to proceed with the project were no longer available.

Dundee College closed the building in 2011 and it has since become a target for vandals.

Last March, the Tele was given a guided tour of the building by the developer.

At that time David Kilgon, project manager at Whiteburn, and architect Alan Sneddon said they were looking forward to turning a building that was part of Dundee’s heritage into an exciting new housing development.

A statement on behalf of the building’s owners said: “The former Dundee College on Constitution Road, Dundee, is owned by the joint venture company Voxcap Investments LLP. The joint venture was specifically created to deliver much needed purposely designed and privately-operated Build to Rent housing. Unfortunately, due to funding reasons, Voxcap Investments LLP has not found it possible to develop the former college building as proposed.

“The firm has appointed joint selling agents J&E Shepherd and JLL to market the site. The building offers a fantastic opportunity to deliver quality accommodation in a great city centre location.”