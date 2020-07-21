Video: Dundee lad Lennon, 12, gets on his bike to raise funds for local boxing club

It was a bout with a difference, but a 12-year-old from Dundee went the full distance to raise cash for his club and a cause close to his family’s heart.

Lennon Bell got on his bike on Saturday and pedalled nearly 100 miles from Lochee Boxing Club to Celtic Park in Glasgow to raise money for his club and a family friend’s mum who desperately needs life-saving cancer treatment.

The Celtic-daft supporter embarked on the mammoth cycle at 6.30am, heading south towards Parkhead, where he holds a season ticket, just before 8pm.

He was joined on his journey by mum, Ashley and dad, Craig who took turns at cycling with the youngster, while the family car followed alongside.

Lennon cycled to raise money for the reopening of the boxing club, where he trains.

Family friend Andy Baxter, who is raising money to get his mum, Lorraine, life-saving cancer treatment, also inspired Lennon to split the money raised.

The St Johns High School pupil has now gathered more than £1,000 with money still flooding in.

Mum Ashley said when Lennon’s morale dipped he kept going, knowing how much money was at stake.

She said: “Lennon completed a sponsored cycle last year to raise money for a pre-season boxing trip to London.

“With the Covid-19 outbreak, boxing has been off but he wanted to raise some money for the club again to help with anything that was needed – when it was safe to reopen again.

“He has also heard of his uncle Ryan’s friend Andy Baxter who is raising money to fund his mum’s life saving cancer treatment and Lennon decided to split the money in half.

“We arrived at Celtic Park after a total of about 100 miles, stopping a couple of times on the way. As he reached Falkirk his mood was at its lowest as the pain and cramps were setting in, but he knew how much money he had raised and that is what gave him the push to finish.

“He is so happy he has done it and that all the pain was worth it to help his beloved club and Lorraine, and we want to say thanks for everyone’s donations and support.”

After returning to Dundee, Lennon was greeted by family and friends, who organised a surprise celebration.

His auntie Cheryl Cumming said: “We got him a cake and party poppers to surprise him when he got back home so we could celebrate how amazing he did.

“The cycle was all his idea although he was absolutely knackered and in agony afterwards. I don’t think I could even cycle to the shop so it definitely wouldn’t have been me.

“He did an amazing job and we are all so proud of him.”