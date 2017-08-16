12 new apprentices welcomed by Dundee council

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Twelve new apprentices have been welcomed to Dundee City Council by neighbourhood services convener Kevin Cordell.

The intake is the latest in the service’s scheme to provide apprenticeships for young folk. They will develop skills as electricians, gas engineers, plumbers, painters, joiners, horticultural mechanics and gardeners.

Mr Cordell said: “It’s fantastic to see this ongoing commitment to providing young people across Dundee with employment opportunities.

“We do this by enabling them to learn the skills they need to carry out quality work for the council and local housing associations.”

Picture shows the apprentices with executive director of neighbourhood services Elaine Zwirlein and Mr Cordell.