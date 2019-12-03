12 days of roadworks ahead of Christmas rush on city’s Kingsway

Motorists have been warned they could face disruption because of work on one of Dundee’s busiest roads.

Starting today, 12 days of work will take place on the Kingsway between the Milton of Craigie and Pitkerro Roundabouts.

Improvement work, carried out by BEAR Scotland, will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night with work due to be completed by 6.30am on Friday, December 20.

BEAR Scotland say no roadworks will take place over the weekend.

Traffic management systems will also be removed during the day.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Andy Thompson, the transport body’s north east representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A972 Kingsway in Dundee, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements including carrying out the project overnight and removing all traffic management outwith working hours to further limit any impact to road users.”

A 10mph convoy system will be in place each night during working hours.

There will also be various restrictions at the Mid Craigie Road junction during the project.

Signed diversion routes will be in place each night of the work.

Mr Thompson added: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out this project on the A972.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information.”