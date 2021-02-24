‘I am one of the lucky ones’: St Andrews schoolgirl who beat brain tumour is raising funds for charity

A St Andrews schoolgirl who survived a brain tumour is raising awareness of a potentially lifesaving fundraising campaign.

Madras College pupil Maisie Dury, 16, had surgery to remove a life-threatening tumour when she was a toddler and, now fully recovered, is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 10,000 steps a day in February campaign.

“Brain Tumour Research remains a charity really close to my heart,” she said.

“After all the amazing support from my family and friends over the years, it feels good to be taking on a challenge under my own steam, having overcome the disease myself.”

She added: “I am one of the lucky ones. There are so many children out there who do not get diagnosed early enough and whose symptoms are often missed.”

Maisie is also raising awareness of the need to seek medical advice about symptoms associated with brain tumours, fearing the pandemic may lead to delays for patients in need of treatment.

She said: “I worry about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on brain tumour patients, especially children, who may not be seen quickly enough to get a diagnosis or to receive the treatment they desperately need.”

Brain tumours kill more under-40s than any other cancer

According to the charity, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, but these diseases have in the past received just 1% of the national spend on cancer research.

Maisie was diagnosed with a low-grade central neurocytoma, a type of neuronal tumour, in 2007 after her parents Vanessa and Ollie noticed that she would sometimes look a bit “vacant”.

Despite the golf-ball sized tumour being benign, its location meant that without surgery Maisie would have faced a limited life expectancy.

Maisie said: “It all started soon after I turned two-and-a-half. My parents weren’t unduly worried but they mentioned it to our doctor, who suggested it could be a form of epilepsy and she referred us to a specialist.

“Over the next few weeks, I began to have seizures, during which I would shake and appear to lose control. The hospital told my parents that my condition wasn’t urgent and we would have to wait three months for a referral.”

Tumour was detected during routine scan

Vanessa and Ollie pushed for a second opinion after listening to their parental instinct telling them something was seriously wrong.

They managed to get an appointment at St George’s Hospital in London, near to where they lived at the time, where they were told that Maisie had epilepsy.

But a neurologist also referred Maisie for a routine MRI scan, which revealed a brain tumour.

“My mum and dad were completely devastated. It was a total shock,” said Maisie.

“The following day, they were told that my tumour was in the centre of my brain, in an unusual position. Luckily, I had an amazing surgeon, who took time to explain everything and went ahead with the operation the next day.”

Maisie’s family moved from London to St Andrews in 2010. At first she attended Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for scans every six months but this has now reduced to every 18 months and thankfully there has been no recurrence of the tumour.

“I’m always anxious waiting for the results and it can be overwhelming but as the years have gone by, I’ve been more optimistic. The chances of it coming back now are slim,” said Maisie.

Now in her fifth year at Madras, Maisie is studying for her Higher exams, plays the cello and sings, and hopes to study music at university.

In 2019 she shared a stage with Scottish actor Alan Cumming to help fund a new scanner for the neurosurgery department at Ninewells.

Maisie praised her family for their commitment to raising funds for vital research.

She said mum Vanessa had played a key role in the launch of Brain Tumour Research in 2009.

“In April 2019 we attended a brilliant reception at Speaker’s House in Westminster, to celebrate a decade of the charity and we have also been privileged to meet some of the charity’s high-profile supporters, including Ed Balls and Dame Sheila Hancock,” said Maisie.

Joe Woollcott, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are delighted to have Maisie involved in our 10,000 steps a day in February challenge and thank her and her family sincerely for their continued support.

“Maisie’s story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer; we cannot allow this situation to continue. Together, with the help of people like Maisie and her family, we will find a cure.”