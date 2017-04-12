The paediatric renal and gastro teams at Ninewells Hospital have benefited from a donation from Broughty Ferry couple Gillian and Norrie Mill.

The couple donated £1,185 to be split between the teams as a thank you for care given to their son Logan over the years.

Gillian said: “Logan is six now and has been treated by the teams here since he was little, so we just wanted to say thank you for all the care he has received. We raised the money at my 40th birthday party by asking people to make a donation rather than give me presents.”

Accompanied by Logan and her elder son Robbie, Gillian (back row, centre) is pictured handing over the cheque to specialist renal nurse Janice McAsh and staff nurse Helen Kidd.