Eleven people have been arrested as part of a major police operation launched following a series of car thefts in Dundee.

Officers began investigating in December when thieves targeted Ancrum Autos in Charleston Drive.

Seven vehicles were taken from the dealership.

As a result of that investigation, Operation Ferry was launched in a bid to find those responsible.

And the top police officer in Tayside has now revealed that the operation led to 11 people being held for a variety of alleged offences.

In a report set to go before councillors on the city’s community safety and public protection committee in Dundee next week, Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson said: “In December 2016, a theft by housebreaking occurred to a car garage in the West End of Dundee during which a number of vehicles were stolen.

“Operation Ferry was implemented and the investigation into those responsible for this and other associated acquisitive criminality in the area was commenced.

“This led to extensive inquiries throughout the country.”

He said that “a number” of suspected crimes had been identified as a result of the operation.

He said that the 11 people arrested were accused of “a variety of crimes and offences”, while “in excess of 11 addresses throughout Dundee” were searched under warrant. Meanwhile, he said that efforts were continuing to crack down on crimes of reset in the city, though he admitted that this had “always proved challenging”.

Ch Supt Anderson said: “In order to address this and to identify potential outlets for stolen property to be sold on, officers from the city centre team have been working very closely with second- hand dealers, pawn brokers and licensed premises.”

His report revealed that the number of thefts by housebreaking in the city between April and December, including attempted break-ins, was below the five-year average — and had also dropped year-on-year from 401 to 344.

However, there was almost a 1% drop in the detection rate for such crimes.