10pm curfew ‘will tempt drinkers to break the law at parties in houses’ say Dundee pub bosses

Dundee publicans say 10pm shutdown rules will tempt drinkers to flout the law at house parties.

The First Minister announced yesterday that, in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19, bars and restaurants will be subject to the curfew from Friday.

Premises that do not comply were warned they could be shut down completely.

Patrons in Dundee who were only welcomed back across the threshold of pubs in July will now be forced into adapting to a new set of rules to quench their thirst.

Hugh Gray, manager of the Tay Bridge Bar said the new changes – which come hot on the heels of the ‘rule of six’ – would pose problems for the hospitality sector and Police Scotland.

He said: “I just feel forcing pubs to shut at 10pm is merely encouraging people to indulge in house parties.

“At least in the pub it has been within a controlled environment. We’ve had to remind people from time to time to remember the measures in place but, by and large, everyone has been compliant.”

The table service-only policy was also a “headache” for pubs, Hugh added

“When it’s been quieter we’ve had an order and collection point which has worked and at the weekends we’ve usually had a staff member operating the floor to take orders,” he said.

“Is there going to be a customer base there to justify additional staff?

“The pubs at the moment have no music, no television volume and now the announcement of closing at 10pm. It’s getting to the point where we will be saying ‘come to the pub but don’t enjoy yourself’.”

Jonathan Stewart of the Speedwell Bar, on Perth Road, said footfall was down, but overheads were the same – if not more – as a result of tracking, cleaning and table service.

He added: “The government have to do something as the positive cases are rising, but closing the bars at 10pm isn’t going to get to the root of the problem.

“The people who are going to flout the rules are still going to do it. Pubs are policing all the new policies set out and the fact that it’s now compulsory to collect track and trace details is a huge advantage in being able to suppress an outbreak.

“The fact that only a handful of outbreaks have stemmed from pubs out of 60,000 in the UK – and we know this as it makes national news – shows that the vast majority of pubs and pub goers are sensible.”

Ms Sturgeon also announced yesterday that a ban on visiting other people’s households will be imposed from today, subject to a three-weekly review.

The rules will not apply to couples who do not live in the same household, for tradespeople, or for informal childcare purposes.

Up to six people from two different households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

Children under the age of 12 will be exempt from both the limit of six and the limit of two households if they are meeting outside.

Terence Kelly, an 80-year-old retiree from the Broughty Ferry Road, said: “I don’t believe it, I don’t believe in the virus itself. I’m out everyplace and everywhere and I’ve gotten absolutely nothing. I’ve nearly invited it in.

“These new restrictions, it’s just the government doing what they would if the virus was real.

“At least the restrictions aren’t doing any harm, the people that believe them will follow it and the people who don’t won’t.”

However, Blaine Ferguson, a 28-year-old data analyst, said he thought the changes were probably necessary”.

He added: “In terms of the economy the impact is probably going to be huge, especially the hospitality industry. They’re really going to take a hit.

“Whether it’s a good trade off to do that in exchange for people’s safety, that’s what we’ve got to work out.

“I think if it extends to the Christmas period it will really affect footfall, there’s definitely going to be an impact there.

“Not seeing family at Christmas is also going to create a lot of mental health issues for people.”

Kathy Killross, a 76-year-old pensioner, said she was “old school” and always followed the rules, but “we’re the ones that get punished.”

She added: “We do everything and it’s the people that don’t care who are causing it.

“I barely survived the last one, and I don’t agree with this one.”