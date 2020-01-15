£10k award to help Dundee’s most vulnerable women

Some of Dundee’s most vulnerable women are to benefit from a grant aimed at supporting them through issues including drug abuse and mental health.

Women’s Business Station, launched last November, has been awarded £10,000 through the Scottish Government’s Tampon Tax Community Fund for a project aimed at empowering women supported by Dundee charities.

A spokeswoman said the team hopes to provide a free service to charities supporting women affected by mental health, alcohol/substance abuse and crime, building the women’s confidence, self-belief and skills, ultimately supporting their pathways into volunteering, education or employment/work experience.

Welcoming the funding, Angie De Vos, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant which will greatly complement the vital work which these charities are already doing and make a real difference, not only to some of the most vulnerable women in Dundee, but to their children and wider community.

“We are highly experienced in empowering women into employment and business, some of whom have been affected by low self-esteem, mental health issues, poverty and difficult family backgrounds.

“We are confident that these bespoke courses will add a different dynamic to the women’s lives, empower them to take control and prove that they have choices which can make a tangible difference to their futures and the communities they live in.”

The government’s Tampon Tax Fund allocates funds generated from the VAT on sanitary products to projects to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls. To date, a total of £6.9 million has been awarded. The fund is managed by Foundation Scotland.

A Foundation Scotland spokesman said: “This funding supports the groups on the ground that are making a huge difference to the lives of women and girls.

“We know there is huge demand out there for these services and are proud to help small organisations working in our community to access vital public funding, which otherwise they may miss out on.”

For more information on Women’s Business Station, visit businesssstation.co.uk or email info@businessstation.co.uk.