Council bosses spent nearly £100,000 on Christmas Lights event acts including Slade, Professor Green and Basil Brush.

More than 110,000 people flocked to Perth’s city centre for its biggest-ever seasonal bash.

The November event, which was the centrepiece of the city’s Winter Festival, helped pump around £1.6 million into the local economy.

The figures for Perth and Kinross Council’s annual party have been revealed in a financial assessment by consultants Bellerby Economics. The total cost of the event was £216,461 — a 25% rise from last year’s tally of £161,000. This included nearly £60,000 on staging and infrastructure and £30,000 of marketing.

The local authority spent almost twice as much on musical acts this year than in 2015 when ’80s icon Billy Ocean and pop band Lawson entertained the crowds. There were around 40,000 people on Tay Street for the switch-on — about 10,000 more than last year.