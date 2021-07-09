£100,000 approved to fix flood risk cycle path in Arbroath

Funding for improvement works to reduce the risk of flooding on a coastal cycle path in Arbroath has been approved.

Angus Council’s executive sub-committee has agreed £100,000 towards work on the national cycle path at Elliot Links, Arbroath.

Susatrans, through their National Cycle Network fund, will meet 50% of the estimated cost for the improvement works, providing another £100,000 in addition to the council.

Flooding earlier in 2021 saw the 270-metre path become impassable several times during spells of heavy rain.

Angus Council’s communities convener, Mark Salmond, said: “The Elliot Links coastal path saw significant flooding from January 2021, with the path impassable at times for several months.

“This path forms part of the National Cycle Network (NCW) and is a core path in Angus providing a vital commuting link and a route the whole family can use to enjoy the diverse coastal landscape, so I’m pleased we can match Sustrans investment to fix this issue.

“Sustrans, who oversee the NCW, and council officers responsible for our Core Path Networks have identified that by installing a ‘boardwalk’ style path used previously in the NCW would ensure the path no longer floods and can be used throughout the year.”

Work will be completed by the end of 2021.